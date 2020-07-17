Global  
 

Emiliano Martinez makes a fantastic last-gasp save to secure Arsenal’s triumph over Premier League champions Liverpool (Video)

SoccerNews.com Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Arsenal beat Premier League champions Liverpool by 2-1 at the Emirates on Wednesday by making the most of the opposition mistakes. However, they came very close to seeing the triumph slip from their grasp in the 96th minute when a Trent Alexander-Arnold effort took a wicked deflection and almost went in. It took a really […]

 Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says says his side will try to emulate Premier League champions Liverpool 'our way, with our resources'.

