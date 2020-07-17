Paul Pogba’s future must be ‘cleared up soon’ and Manchester United still ‘need a striker like Kane or Lewandowski’, says Rene Meulensteen

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mourinho: Kane's record speaks for itself



Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho went on the attack in his defence of comments made about Harry Kane by Paul Merson. The Sky Sports pundit suggested Kane would want to leave Spurs because of Mourinho’s.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15 Published on June 22, 2020 Merse: Kane will consider Spurs future



Paul Merson thinks Jose Mourinho's style of football doesn't suit Harry Kane, and believes the Tottenham striker will have a 'serious think' about his future at the end of the.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:46 Published on June 20, 2020

Related news from verified sources Why Man Utd need a 'Lewandowski or Kane' type striker to win Premier League Questions have constantly been raised about Manchester United's lack of a genuine striker following the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez, and Rene...

Daily Star 18 hours ago





Tweets about this Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 Paul Pogba’s future must be ‘cleared up soon’ and Manchester United still ‘need a striker like Kane or Lewandowski’… https://t.co/9pUZEsRaYJ 2 days ago