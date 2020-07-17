Global  
 

Paul Pogba’s future must be ‘cleared up soon’ and Manchester United still ‘need a striker like Kane or Lewandowski’, says Rene Meulensteen

talkSPORT Friday, 17 July 2020
Manchester United have been urged to make a decision over Paul Pogba’s future and quickly, with the Frenchman’s long-term status at Old Trafford still unclear. The Frenchman has been in excellent form since the Premier League restart, forging a promising midfield partnership with Bruno Fernandes following his recovery from injury and return to the first-team. […]
