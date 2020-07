CFL's Edmonton franchise won't confirm reports of name change Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

The CFL's Edmonton Eskimos are refusing to confirm two published reports that the team will change its name. TSN and Postmedia are reporting the Edmonton club will make the change, following the Washington NFL team's decision to do the same earlier this week. 👓 View full article

