‘What’s going on at Watford?’ – Sacking of Nigel Pearson ‘strange and bizarre’, says Ally McCoist

talkSPORT Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Watford’s decision to sack Nigel Pearson with just two games left to save their Premier League status is ‘strange and bizarre’, says Ally McCoist. On Sunday, Pearson became the third manager sacked by the Hornets THIS SEASON having yet to secure the team’s Premier League safety. Back-to-back wins over Norwich and Newcastle had given the […]
