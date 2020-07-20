Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 ‘What’s going on at Watford?’ – Sacking of Nigel Pearson ‘strange and bizarre’, says Ally McCoist… https://t.co/LNEaSOIJYG 17 seconds ago

wanyera eric @SherlockHommy @MrDtAFC Jamaa sijui mbona unaact as if he said you were going to be smashed by Watford or Norwich y… https://t.co/KEXvMAItcs 6 minutes ago

Luke I DO NOT BELIEVE WHAT I’VE JUST SEEN, TROY DEENEY HAS SCORED THE PENAL- HE’S SCORED- OH TROY DEENEY HAS SCORED FROM… https://t.co/9vSzoAbGLl 5 hours ago

Omar Moore RT @thepopcornreel: 🎙NEW EPISODE—THE POLITICRAT (a departure—sports): daily #podcast episode: Nigel Pearson sacked ⁦@WatfordFC⁩. What On Ea… 6 hours ago

Josh Wilkins🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🐝 What a day for the Watford😩 Fuck knows what’s going to happen in the coming weeks with mangers etc. We will see I g… https://t.co/Q5W2e6kqkd 8 hours ago

Joe Butler @NigelGPearson Thanks Nigel for all you've done for Watford this season. I have no idea what's going on here but al… https://t.co/gqVH0FlFXj 9 hours ago

George 🐝😎 I really wonder what the***is going on behind the scenes at Watford, something is happening and we don’t know wh… https://t.co/Iuc4yLj8h6 9 hours ago