‘What’s going on at Watford?’ – Sacking of Nigel Pearson ‘strange and bizarre’, says Ally McCoist
Monday, 20 July 2020 () Watford’s decision to sack Nigel Pearson with just two games left to save their Premier League status is ‘strange and bizarre’, says Ally McCoist. On Sunday, Pearson became the third manager sacked by the Hornets THIS SEASON having yet to secure the team’s Premier League safety. Back-to-back wins over Norwich and Newcastle had given the […]
Watford will replace Nigel Pearson for the final two games of the season, the PA news agency understands.The 56-year-old was informed he would be leaving Vicarage Road by the Hornets’ technical director Filippo Giraldi on Sunday.Watford are 17th in the Premier League, three points above the...