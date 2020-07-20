Global  
 

Former Arsenal star Santi Cazorla given hero’s send-off by Villarreal as Unai Emery set to become new boss of Spanish club

talkSPORT Monday, 20 July 2020
Former Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla was given a hero’s farewell in his final appearance for Villarreal on Sunday. The LaLiga side announced over the weekend that the veteran playmaker would be leaving the club at the end of the season. Cazorla was substituted with eight minutes remaining against Eibar, having recorded an assist in the […]
