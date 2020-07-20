|
|
|
Chelsea close to completing Kai Havertz transfer as significant breakthough made
Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Chelsea are keen to beat Real Madrid and Manchester United to the signature of Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz in the transfer window
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
'Chelsea Havertz hopes improved by Werner signing'
Chelsea's hopes of signing Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz have been improved by the Premier League club completing a deal for his Germany teammate Timo Werner, according to journalist..
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:31Published
|
'Chelsea an exciting project for Havertz'
Sky Sports pundits Keith Andrews and Don Goodman believe Chelsea are in a good position to secure the signature of Bayer Leverkusen forward Kai Havertz.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:13Published
|
Tweets about this
|