Oxford vaccine offers hope, trials in India soon

Monday, 20 July 2020 () The first set of results from early-stage clinical trials of the Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine candidate show the vaccine is safe and induces an immune reaction, according to results published in the Lancet, a medical journal, on Monday. The results from Oxford were followed by Indian vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute announcing it would seek regulatory approvals for clinical trials in India.
From philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates hailing India's pharmaceutical industry, to Oxford university researchers giving promising news from their vaccine trial - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. India's active cases are just a third of the country's total case...
From the United States of America saying that the nation closest to it in testing is India, to the Narendra Modi government revealing that less than 1.94% of India's active cases are in intensive care..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:34Published