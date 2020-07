Redwolves RT @SportsCenter: The Nationals have announced that Dr. Anthony Fauci will throw out the first pitch on Opening Day. https://t.co/nfnr8SuFrc 4 seconds ago

noel ubinski RT @SaraCarterDC: Dr. Fauci To Throw First Pitch On Washington Nationals Opening Day Wow. Did you guys see this? Many are still on lock… 4 seconds ago

James P. Conway RT @BillShaikin: The Nationals announce that Dr. Anthony Fauci will throw out first pitch on Opening Day Thursday. From the Nats: "Dr. Fau… 5 seconds ago

Christopher Olson RT @dougherty_jesse: Nationals announce that Dr. Anthony Fauci will throw out the first pitch for Opening Day this Thursday night. 5 seconds ago

🚨 Vote Blue Up And Down Ballot 🚨 RT @molly_knight: The World Champs from DC are inviting Dr. Fauci to throw out the first pitch on opening day. 5 seconds ago

Mosty Peaceful Protester RT @seanmdav: Your kids can't go to school, your family can't go to church, and you're banned from going to work and earning a living, but… 6 seconds ago

Cheeky Monkey RT @ThePubliusUSA: BREAKING: Dr. Fauci, an American hero, will throw out first pitch on opening day for the Washington Nationals. Donald Tr… 6 seconds ago