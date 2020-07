Emily💙🌊VOTE. VOTE. VOTE.💙🌊 Um. I need. This man is a***treasure!! 💜🙌🏻 https://t.co/9K0m09aPZf 46 minutes ago

Hunter Verdad "Hunter of TRUTH" I SURE WONDER If the STATS on the back of his card WHICH HE TOTALLY DOES NOT DESERVE, will be accurate OR MANIP… https://t.co/UCO0pqPHJB 2 hours ago

loc RT @Demerits: Will @FoxNews @johnrobertsFox ask Anthony Fauci why he was in the baseball stands when we are not allowed and why he was sitt… 3 hours ago

Mr. Lance Dr. Fauci says photo of him with mask down at baseball game is 'mischievous' via @washtimes - - Another Lord of t… https://t.co/mKYpiGFyMh 4 hours ago

Jeff Craney @ChrisCuomo can't wait to hear your commentary on this...your absolutely right, If we all just listen to science we… https://t.co/0ygbTzNrza 5 hours ago

Alex Hernandez 🇺🇸 RT @CarlosCruz2016: Critics Taunt Dr. Anthony Fauci for Watching Baseball Game Without a Mask https://t.co/d47lsfSQYJ I am so sick and tire… 5 hours ago

ProudAmericanSoldier Critics Taunt Dr. Anthony Fauci for Watching Baseball Game Without a Mask https://t.co/d47lsfSQYJ I am so sick and… https://t.co/zRlISs1kkz 5 hours ago