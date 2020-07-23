Dr. Fauci Throws First Pitch on MLB Opening Day, Completely Misses (Video)
Thursday, 23 July 2020 () Dr. Anthony Fauci throws the ceremonial first pitch prior to the opening game of the 2020 MLB Season on Thursday (July 23) at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. The opening day game was played between the New York Yankees and the Washington Nationals and no fans will be in the crowd at games this season. [...]
Dr. Fauci Will Throw First Pitch at Nationals Season Opener The World Series champions start their year against the New York Yankees on Thursday. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is a big fan of the MLB team. Washington Nationals, via statement Fauci has...