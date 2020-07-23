Global  
 

Dr. Fauci Throws First Pitch on MLB Opening Day, Completely Misses (Video)

Just Jared Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Dr. Anthony Fauci throws the ceremonial first pitch prior to the opening game of the 2020 MLB Season on Thursday (July 23) at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. The opening day game was played between the New York Yankees and the Washington Nationals and no fans will be in the crowd at games this season. [...]
