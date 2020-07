Jorge Tabori RT @abc13houston: BREAKING: The @NFL Players Association has agreed to the league's plan to drop all preseason games for the 2020 season ht… 1 hour ago Maryali Gonzalez☯ RT @abc13sports: BREAKING: The @NFL Players Association has agreed to the league's plan to drop all preseason games for the 2020 season htt… 1 hour ago Houston Sports BREAKING: The @NFL Players Association has agreed to the league's plan to drop all preseason games for the 2020 sea… https://t.co/miXambE5K0 2 hours ago ABC13 Houston BREAKING: The @NFL Players Association has agreed to the league's plan to drop all preseason games for the 2020 sea… https://t.co/jqKYhAvm0T 2 hours ago My Info RT @LivePDDave1: How about no games at all? That works for me. You? Sources: NFL offers players no preseason games https://t.co/oi7jFLuqO4 2 hours ago XxmeowsersxX 🐱 RT @ABC7: Also, the NFL players union is now telling members there will not be any preseason games this year https://t.co/ygEA0iOtmC 3 hours ago Nathalie RT @ABC7: Also, the NFL players union is now telling members there will not be any preseason games this year https://t.co/ygEA0iOtmC https:… 3 hours ago