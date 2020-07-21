Global  
 

Cristiano Ronaldo: Juventus superstar breaks two more records with double against Lazio as Maurizio Sarri’s men close in on ninth straight league title

talkSPORT Tuesday, 21 July 2020
Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first player to score 50 or more goals in Serie A, LaLiga and the Premier League after notching a double in his side’s 2-1 victory against Lazio on Monday night. Ronaldo, 35, put Juve on the cusp of a ninth straight title with his 50th strike in just […]
