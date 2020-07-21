Cristiano Ronaldo: Juventus superstar breaks two more records with double against Lazio as Maurizio Sarri’s men close in on ninth straight league title Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first player to score 50 or more goals in Serie A, LaLiga and the Premier League after notching a double in his side's 2-1 victory against Lazio on Monday night. Ronaldo, 35, put Juve on the cusp of a ninth straight title with his 50th strike in just


