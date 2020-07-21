Cristiano Ronaldo: Juventus superstar breaks two more records with double against Lazio as Maurizio Sarri’s men close in on ninth straight league title
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 () Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first player to score 50 or more goals in Serie A, LaLiga and the Premier League after notching a double in his side’s 2-1 victory against Lazio on Monday night. Ronaldo, 35, put Juve on the cusp of a ninth straight title with his 50th strike in just […]
Police have been granted more power to disperse crowds in Liverpool after part of the Liver Building caught on fire amid wild celebrations over the city’s Premier League triumph. A clean-up operation..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:43Published
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp dedicated their 4-0 demolition of Crystal Palace to absent fans as his side moved within two points of a first league title in 30 years.Goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold,..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:13Published
Cristiano Ronaldo scored two penalties as Juventus snatched a dramatic 2-2 draw against Atalanta on Saturday to take a massive step towards a ninth straight... Mid-Day Also reported by •Seattle Times •News24