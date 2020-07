'You're dreaming': Paul Gallen's harsh Sonny Bill Williams warning Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

Former Cronulla Sharks skipper Paul Gallen has a warning for teams keen to pick up Sonny Bill Williams on a short term contract.Williams' Toronto Wolfpack team withdrew from the 2020 Super League season yesterday, due to the "overwhelming... Former Cronulla Sharks skipper Paul Gallen has a warning for teams keen to pick up Sonny Bill Williams on a short term contract.Williams' Toronto Wolfpack team withdrew from the 2020 Super League season yesterday, due to the "overwhelming... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this