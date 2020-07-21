Watford 0-4 Manchester City: Sterling at the double as Foster limits Pep´s men to four
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 () Raheem Sterling and Manchester City found the perfect hangover cure as they shook off their Wembley frustrations to beat Watford 4-0 and equal a Premier League record. A double from Sterling and second-half goals from Phil Foden and Aymeric Laporte made it a Vicarage Road rout as City threw darts at Watford’s goal, just as they did when […]
