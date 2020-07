Martin Tyler trends on Twitter over unbelievable Chelsea guard of honour comment Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Liverpool got their hands on the Premier League trophy at Anfield on Wednesday night, soon after beating Chelsea 5-3, who gave the Reds a guard of honour before the game Liverpool got their hands on the Premier League trophy at Anfield on Wednesday night, soon after beating Chelsea 5-3, who gave the Reds a guard of honour before the game 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Craig #Ecosia @DamJef Wonder what other trends usually fill the ‘Martin Tyler Trending’ section of Twitter? Perhaps ‘Martin Tyler… https://t.co/7MqtbajFqj 1 hour ago Paul Simon Duffy 🇪🇨 🇬🇧 🌹 UK Twitter trends are funny. Due to the Clive Tyldesley sacking, 'Martin Tyler', 'Sam Matterface', 'Brian Moore'… https://t.co/lMeGP6cWKN 1 week ago