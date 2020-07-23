‘Won’t be long’: Gary Lineker sends message to Man United star Mason Greenwood Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Gary Lineker took to social media to claim that Mason Greenwood is not far away from a call-up to the senior England squad after he scored in Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with West Ham United on Wednesday night. The teenager has been in fine form in recent weeks and he has enjoyed something of a […]



The post ‘Won’t be long’: Gary Lineker sends message to Man United star Mason Greenwood appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

