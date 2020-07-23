|
‘Won’t be long’: Gary Lineker sends message to Man United star Mason Greenwood
Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Gary Lineker took to social media to claim that Mason Greenwood is not far away from a call-up to the senior England squad after he scored in Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with West Ham United on Wednesday night. The teenager has been in fine form in recent weeks and he has enjoyed something of a […]
