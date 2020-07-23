Gary Neville urges Liverpool FC to follow Sir Alex Ferguson transfer strategy Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Gary Neville has urged Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp to follow Sir Alex Ferguson’s example by improving his squad ahead of their title defence next season. The Reds won the Premier League title for the first time with seven games to spare following a dominant performance by Liverpool FC in the top flight this term. […]



The post Gary Neville urges Liverpool FC to follow Sir Alex Ferguson transfer strategy appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

