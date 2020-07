'History of the clubs' – Evans' message to Man Utd and Chelsea Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

Centre-back Jonny Evans discusses the battle for the top four as three clubs chase just two Champions League places on the final day of the Premier League campaign. Centre-back Jonny Evans discusses the battle for the top four as three clubs chase just two Champions League places on the final day of the Premier League campaign. 👓 View full article

