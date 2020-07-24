Global  
 

Barcelona flop Philippe Coutinho eyes Premier League return with Arsenal and Chelsea linked

talkSPORT Friday, 24 July 2020
Former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho continues to be linked with a Premier League return amid interest from Arsenal and Chelsea. The Gunners view the Barcelona flop as a potential replacement for Mesut Ozil, who has not featured for Mikel Arteta’s side since last month’s restart. Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo claim Coutinho’s ‘goal’ is ‘clear’ over […]
