|
Barcelona flop Philippe Coutinho eyes Premier League return with Arsenal and Chelsea linked
Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho continues to be linked with a Premier League return amid interest from Arsenal and Chelsea. The Gunners view the Barcelona flop as a potential replacement for Mesut Ozil, who has not featured for Mikel Arteta’s side since last month’s restart. Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo claim Coutinho’s ‘goal’ is ‘clear’ over […]
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this