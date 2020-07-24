Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson beats Kevin De Bruyne to FWA Footballer of the Year award Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has pipped Kevin De Bruyne to the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year award after a stunning campaign on and off the field. The midfielder, who lifted the Reds’ first title for 30 years on Wednesday, was the outright winner ahead of the Manchester City ace. Henderson had already skipped […] 👓 View full article

