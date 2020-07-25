‘Those are big numbers’ – Why Trent Alexander-Arnold deserves to win Player of the Year accolades over Liverpool teammate Jordan Henderson

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Liverpool's Jordan Henderson named England's Footballer of the Year



Liverpool's Jordan Henderson is named England's Footballer of the Year by the Football Writers' Association (FWA). Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:12 Published 14 hours ago Klopp: Resilience made Henderson the player he is



Jurgen Klopp says Jordan Henderson has the perfect mix between talent and attitude, and that resilience has moulded him into the player he is. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:15 Published 22 hours ago TAA, Henderson in new anti-racism film



A taster of Show Racism the Red Card's new short film 'We Can't Breathe: How Eight Horrifying Minutes Lead to a Global Reckoning', featuring Jordan Henderson and Trent.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:34 Published 23 hours ago

Tweets about this