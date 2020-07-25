Global  
 

‘Those are big numbers’ – Why Trent Alexander-Arnold deserves to win Player of the Year accolades over Liverpool teammate Jordan Henderson

Saturday, 25 July 2020
Tony Cascarino believes Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has been overlooked for this season’s Player of the Year accolades. Reds skipper Jordan Henderson has already claimed the Football Writers’ prize and the PFA award will undoubtedly go to him or Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne. However, Cascarino suggests Alexander-Arnold has been the Premier League’s standout […]
