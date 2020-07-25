‘Those are big numbers’ – Why Trent Alexander-Arnold deserves to win Player of the Year accolades over Liverpool teammate Jordan Henderson
Saturday, 25 July 2020 () Tony Cascarino believes Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has been overlooked for this season’s Player of the Year accolades. Reds skipper Jordan Henderson has already claimed the Football Writers’ prize and the PFA award will undoubtedly go to him or Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne. However, Cascarino suggests Alexander-Arnold has been the Premier League’s standout […]
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been named the Football Writers’Association Footballer of the Year. The midfielder, who lifted the Reds’ firsttitle for 30 years on Wednesday, was the outright winner ahead of Kevin DeBruyne.