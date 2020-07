Ollie Pope gives hosts hope Saturday, 25 July 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

Middle-order batsman Ollie Pope (91) scored an unbeaten half-century to help England make a comeback on Day One of the decisive third Test against West Indies at Old Trafford on Friday. England suffered a major setback when talisman Ben Stokes was dismissed for just 20. The hosts were 131-4 at tea, with WI fast bowler Kemar Roach... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Pope, Buttler steer England to 258-4 in decider vs Windies MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler made their first big scores of the series in putting on an unbeaten stand of 136 runs to rebuild...

Seattle Times 9 hours ago Also reported by • IndiaTimes



Tweets about this