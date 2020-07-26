James Maddison signs new long-term Leicester City contract to rule out Manchester United transfer

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources A Nasty Pandemic Side Effect: Murder



A new Wall Street Journal analysis reveals 36 of the United States' 50 largest cities have seen murder rates increase by double-digit percentages this year. A new Wall Street Journal analysis shows.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:45 Published 26 minutes ago Man City set to sign Valencia winger Torres - reports



Manchester City are nearing a deal to sign Valencia winger Ferran Torres for an initial fee of 20.9 million pounds according to British media. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:49 Published 5 days ago Joey Bosa Signs Record Contract Extension With the Chargers



Joey Bosa Signs Record Contract Extension With the Chargers According to ESPN, the five-year deal is worth $135 million. With $102 million guaranteed, Bosa is now the highest-paid defensive player in.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:58 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this