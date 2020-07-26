James Maddison signs new long-term Leicester City contract to rule out Manchester United transfer
Sunday, 26 July 2020 () James Maddison has ended any doubts over his future by signing a new Leicester City contract. The playmaker has penned a double-your-money deal with the Foxes, talkSPORT understands, which ties him to the club until 2025. Maddison, 23, has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, who Leicester face today in a final […]
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to get the job done in style as ManchesterUnited face top-four rivals Leicester in Sunday’s Champions League showdown.As a topsy-turvy campaign belatedly draws to a conclusion, United have onestep left after impressively overcoming their worst start to a Premier...
