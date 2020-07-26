Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

James Maddison signs new long-term Leicester City contract to rule out Manchester United transfer

talkSPORT Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
James Maddison has ended any doubts over his future by signing a new Leicester City contract. The playmaker has penned a double-your-money deal with the Foxes, talkSPORT understands, which ties him to the club until 2025. Maddison, 23, has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, who Leicester face today in a final […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Solskjaer wants United to ‘dominate’ at Champions League rivals Leicester

Solskjaer wants United to ‘dominate’ at Champions League rivals Leicester 01:31

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to get the job done in style as ManchesterUnited face top-four rivals Leicester in Sunday’s Champions League showdown.As a topsy-turvy campaign belatedly draws to a conclusion, United have onestep left after impressively overcoming their worst start to a Premier...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

A Nasty Pandemic Side Effect: Murder [Video]

A Nasty Pandemic Side Effect: Murder

A new Wall Street Journal analysis reveals 36 of the United States' 50 largest cities have seen murder rates increase by double-digit percentages this year. A new Wall Street Journal analysis shows..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:45Published
Man City set to sign Valencia winger Torres - reports [Video]

Man City set to sign Valencia winger Torres - reports

Manchester City are nearing a deal to sign Valencia winger Ferran Torres for an initial fee of 20.9 million pounds according to British media.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:49Published
Joey Bosa Signs Record Contract Extension With the Chargers [Video]

Joey Bosa Signs Record Contract Extension With the Chargers

Joey Bosa Signs Record Contract Extension With the Chargers According to ESPN, the five-year deal is worth $135 million. With $102 million guaranteed, Bosa is now the highest-paid defensive player in..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:58Published

Tweets about this