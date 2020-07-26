Brendan Rodgers says pressure all on Manchester United and missing out on Champions League will not be failure for Leicester City Sunday, 26 July 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers insists missing out on the Champions League this season would not represent a failure for his side. The Foxes host Manchester United on the final day of the Premier League season – live on talkSPORT – knowing a win would book a top four spot. They are fifth, a point behind […] 👓 View full article

