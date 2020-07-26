Brendan Rodgers says pressure all on Manchester United and missing out on Champions League will not be failure for Leicester City
Sunday, 26 July 2020 () Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers insists missing out on the Champions League this season would not represent a failure for his side. The Foxes host Manchester United on the final day of the Premier League season – live on talkSPORT – knowing a win would book a top four spot. They are fifth, a point behind […]
Brendan Rodgers has increased the pressure on Manchester United ahead of their trip to the King Power Stadium on Sunday by saying Champions League qualification is more important to them than it is to Leicester.