Bournemouth and Watford have been relegated from the Premier League. The Hornets were beaten 3-2 at Arsenal, while the Cherries' 3-1 victory against Everton was not enough to preserve their top-flight status. However, Aston Villa's late draw at West Ham kept Dean Smith's side up and condemned Bournemouth. Watford, who sacked Nigel Pearson with just […]