|
'It's creeping me out': Naomi Osaka upset for being criticised on swimsuit pictures
Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Rising tennis star Naomi Osaka has said that she is "creeped out" by fans who urge her to maintain her "innocent image" in apparent response to social media comments on her being pictured in swimwear.
"I just wanna say it's creeping me out how many people are commenting at me to maintain my "innocent image" and "don't try to...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this