Watford captain Troy Deeney annoyed by journalist’s question about retiring in interview (Video)

SoccerNews.com Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Watford have been relegated from the Premier League after their final day defeat at the hands of Arsenal. Speaking to the press after the final whistle, captain Troy Deeney was asked whether that could be the last match of his career, and it’s fair to say he wasn’t impressed with the question at all. 🗣"I'm […]

