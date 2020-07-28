Global  
 

Willian EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea forward has TWO concrete offers from Premier League clubs, confirms agent Kia Joorabchian, amid Arsenal and Tottenham interest

talkSPORT Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Willian has been approached by two Premier League clubs who have put ‘concrete offers’ on the table for the Chelsea forward. This is according to the Brazil forward’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, who exclusive told talkSPORT on Tuesday morning that Willian is also wanted in MLS and by two clubs in Europe. Willian is out of […]
News video: Premier League round-up: Liverpool leaves on a high, as Watford and Bournemouth are relegated

Premier League round-up: Liverpool leaves on a high, as Watford and Bournemouth are relegated 02:05

 An action-packed final day of the Premier League season saw a top-four finishfor Manchester United Chelsea, and relegation for Watford and Bournemouth.Here are all the key results.

