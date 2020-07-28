Broad takes 500th Test wicket to join elite group

Tuesday, 28 July 2020 () England fast bowler Stuart Broad took his 500th Test wicket on Tuesday when he trapped West Indies batsman Kraigg Brathwaite leg before wicket on the last day of the third and final Test at Old Trafford. Broad become the seventh bowler -- and second Englishman after team mate James Anderson -- to attain the milestone, reaching it in his 140th Test.
