JULY 29, 1980: Mumbai's MM Somaya relives India's gold medal at Moscow Olympics

Mid-Day Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
JULY 29, 1980: Mumbai's MM Somaya relives India's gold medal at Moscow OlympicsHOCKEY, like all other disciplines, was adversely impacted by the US-led boycott of the 1980 Olympic Games. Due to the absence of many leading teams, it was widely believed that India just needed to turn up in Moscow to win the men's hockey gold. Circumstances had pitchforked me into the Indian team for the first time. In jest,...
