Lewis Hamilton defends 'misinterpreted' vaccine post on Bill Gates
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 () Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has said he was "misinterpreted" after sharing a post on social media that accused Bill Gates of lying about a coronavirus vaccine. Hamilton said he wanted to "clarify (his) thoughts" on the issue after the video posted to his 18.3 million Instagram followers attracted critical comments....
