Lewis Hamilton defends 'misinterpreted' vaccine post on Bill Gates

Mid-Day Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has said he was "misinterpreted" after sharing a post on social media that accused Bill Gates of lying about a coronavirus vaccine. Hamilton said he wanted to "clarify (his) thoughts" on the issue after the video posted to his 18.3 million Instagram followers attracted critical comments....
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio
News video: Bill Gates Calls Slow COVID-19 Testing a ‘Complete Waste’

Bill Gates Calls Slow COVID-19 Testing a ‘Complete Waste’ 01:24

 Bill Gates Calls Slow COVID-19 Testing a ‘Complete Waste’ In an appearance on CNBC’s 'Squawk Box,' Gates gave some sharp criticism of America’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Gates, the country’s current testing system is far too slow, making it undeserving of funding. Bill...

