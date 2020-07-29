Brentford v Swansea LIVE commentary: Full coverage of huge Championship play-off showdown Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Brentford host Swansea tonight with their Championship play-off semi-final finely poised. Andre Ayew’s thumping half-volley at the Liberty Stadium last week gave the Swans a 1-0 win. Brentford had Rico Henry sent off but held their promotion rivals to the slender lead to set up an intriguing tie this evening. Tonight’s winner will take on […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Frank: Brentford ready for Fulham showdown



Brentford have a huge London derby at Fulham when the Championship returns next Saturday and, after a 2-0 friendly defeat to Watford, head coach Thomas Frank says his squad are ready for action. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:04 Published on June 13, 2020

Tweets about this