|
Brentford v Swansea LIVE commentary: Full coverage of huge Championship play-off showdown
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Brentford host Swansea tonight with their Championship play-off semi-final finely poised. Andre Ayew’s thumping half-volley at the Liberty Stadium last week gave the Swans a 1-0 win. Brentford had Rico Henry sent off but held their promotion rivals to the slender lead to set up an intriguing tie this evening. Tonight’s winner will take on […]
