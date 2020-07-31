Global  
 

Brentford vs Fulham LIVE commentary: Exclusive coverage of Championship play-off final at Wembley

talkSPORT Friday, 31 July 2020
London rivals Brentford and Fulham are set to face off in one of the biggest games in football – the Championship play-off final. The play-offs have been thrilling so far and now the Wembley showdown is upon us with a place in the Premier League up for grabs. Brentford said goodbye to Griffin Park in […]
News video: Parker lauds Fulham's mental toughness

Parker lauds Fulham's mental toughness 01:04

 Scott Parker believes Fulham will need to repeat the hard-nosed mental“ingredient” that saw them past Cardiff to beat Brentford and reach thePremier League. Fulham lost 2-1 in the Championship play-off semi-final secondleg at Craven Cottage on Thursday night, but still reached the final 3-2...

