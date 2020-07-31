|
Brentford vs Fulham LIVE commentary: Exclusive coverage of Championship play-off final at Wembley
Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
London rivals Brentford and Fulham are set to face off in one of the biggest games in football – the Championship play-off final. The play-offs have been thrilling so far and now the Wembley showdown is upon us with a place in the Premier League up for grabs. Brentford said goodbye to Griffin Park in […]
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this