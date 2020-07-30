Ian Wright ‘frightened’ Chelsea FC might sign 27-year-old Arsenal star Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Ian Wright has admitted that he’s worried Chelsea FC could try to sign Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez in the summer transfer window. The Argentine shot-stopper enjoyed a strong end to the 2019-20 Premier League season after Martinez stepped into the void left by Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper Bernd Leno following the German’s injury. Martinez seized his […]



The post Ian Wright 'frightened' Chelsea FC might sign 27-year-old Arsenal star appeared first on The Sport Review.

