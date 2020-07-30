|
Ian Wright ‘frightened’ Chelsea FC might sign 27-year-old Arsenal star
Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Ian Wright has admitted that he’s worried Chelsea FC could try to sign Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez in the summer transfer window. The Argentine shot-stopper enjoyed a strong end to the 2019-20 Premier League season after Martinez stepped into the void left by Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper Bernd Leno following the German’s injury. Martinez seized his […]
