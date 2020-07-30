Global  
 

Gianni Infantino: Criminal proceedings against FIFA president launched in Switzerland

talkSPORT Thursday, 30 July 2020
Swiss prosecutors have opened a criminal case against FIFA president Gianni Infantino. The charge relates to alleged meeting between Infantino, Swiss attorney general Michael Lauber and the chief public prosecutor of the Upper Valais, Rinaldo Arnold. A statement from the Swiss federal council said Keller has concluded that there are ‘indications of criminal conduct’ in […]
