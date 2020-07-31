Newcastle United to focus on supporting manager Steve Bruce in the transfer market after proposed takeover falls through (Video)

Global  
 

Newcastle United’s proposed £300m takeover by a Saudi-backed consortium has fallen through, but the club insist they remain focused on backing manager Steve Bruce as he seeks reinforcements for his team in the transfer market. 🗣 "Mike Ashley remains 100% committed to Saudi-backed takeover of Newcastle. Our current focus must be on supporting Steve Bruce […]

 Former Newcastle defender Steve Howey says he is 'absolutely devastated' after the Saudi Arabian-backed consortium pulled out of its proposed takeover of Newcastle.

