Arsenal legend Martin Keown raises concerns about Nathan Ake to Manchester City

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Man City closing in on Ake signing



Sky Sports News' Mark McAdam says Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake is close to completing a move to Manchester City. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:49 Published 23 hours ago Howe: Ake focused on Bournemouth survival



Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe says Manchester City target Nathan Ake is solely focused on their must-win game at Everton. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:26 Published 1 week ago LEAKED Has Ole Confirmed Manchester United's Transfer For Nathan Ake! Transfer Talk



On this week’s transfer talk, we look at Nathan Ake’s reported move to Manchester United, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer potentially letting slip his plans to target the Bournemouth defender. Meanwhile,.. Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 07:45 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this