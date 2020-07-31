Global  
 

Arsenal legend Martin Keown raises concerns about Nathan Ake to Manchester City

Friday, 31 July 2020
Martin Keown has questioned Nathan Ake’s seemingly imminent transfer to Manchester City. talkSPORT understands that Bournemouth have accepted a £41m bid for the Dutch international, who impressed for the Cherries in the Premier League this season despite their relegation. Ake has often been praised for his performances since moving permanently to the south coast in […]
