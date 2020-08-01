|
FA Cup final team news: Confirmed Arsenal and Chelsea line-ups as Caballero starts over Kepa, Willian misses out and Bellerin returns
Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Willy Caballero will start in goal for Chelsea as Frank Lampard has again dropped No.1 Kepa Arrizabalaga for the FA Cup final. The Chelsea and Arsenal starting line-ups have been confirmed for the all-London Wembley Stadium showpiece, which kicks off at 5:30pm and is LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on talkSPORT! Much of the talk ahead of […]
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this