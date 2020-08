Man Utd transfer kitty set for major boost after Alexis Sanchez development Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Manchester United are set to receive a major boost to their transfer kitty as loan outcast Alexis Sanchez appears to be on the way to Inter Milan for £13.5m, taking £350,000-a-week off their wage bill Manchester United are set to receive a major boost to their transfer kitty as loan outcast Alexis Sanchez appears to be on the way to Inter Milan for £13.5m, taking £350,000-a-week off their wage bill 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this