Rugby league: Israel Folau decision to stand during Super League re-start revealed Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

The motivation behind Israel Folau's decision not to take a knee with teammates during their powerful Black Lives Matter protest has reportedly been revealed.The code-hopping star on Monday stirred up another international controversy... The motivation behind Israel Folau's decision not to take a knee with teammates during their powerful Black Lives Matter protest has reportedly been revealed.The code-hopping star on Monday stirred up another international controversy... πŸ‘“ View full article