Milton's go-ahead 3-pointer helps 76ers edge Spurs 132-130 Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Shake Milton made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 7.2 seconds remaining and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the San Antonio Spurs 132-130 Shake Milton made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 7.2 seconds remaining and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the San Antonio Spurs 132-130 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this