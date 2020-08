Arsenal, Liverpool FC want 27-year-old La Liga defender – report Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Arsenal are battling it out with Liverpool FC and Manchester City in the race to sign Sevilla defender Diego Carlos, according to a report in England. The Telegraph is reporting that the Gunners are interested in a swoop to sign the 27-year-old to bolster Mikel Arteta’s defence ahead of his first full season in charge. […] 👓 View full article

