Manchester United new kit: Red Devils unveil stunning 2020/21 home shirt produced by adidas which will be worn for first time this week

talkSPORT Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Manchester United have unveiled their stunning new home kit for the 2020/21 season, which is inspired by the club’s DNA that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has restored throughout his reign as manager. After years of losing their identity since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement, Man United are truly back with ‘Ole at the wheel’ – and adidas […]
