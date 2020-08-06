Bryson DeChambeau: The scientist reinventing golf who hits it over 400 yards, wants to live to 140 and aims to win his first major at PGA Championship
Thursday, 6 August 2020 () If you haven’t consumed much golf since the sporting world was suspended in March, you’re in for a bit of a surprise when the PGA Championship starts on Thursday. In short, since you were last with us, Bryson DeChambeau has single-handedly reinvented the game of golf. Having packed on 20 pounds in three months, the […]
Rory McIlroy concedes he cannot use his unease at playing without crowds as anexcuse as he looks to end his lengthy major drought in the US PGAChampionship. McIlroy has struggled to perform to his best..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20Published