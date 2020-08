Dodgers outfielder Chris Taylor unleashes 93 mph home to save win in ninth inning Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

Chris Taylor of the Los Angeles Dodgers threw a 93.3 mph strike to home plate for the final out of a 7-6 win over the San Diego Padres.

Tweets about this E RT @jonweisman: Chris Taylor has some fierce plays in the outfield (NLCS anyone?) for a guy who didn’t come to the Dodgers as an outfielder. 8 hours ago Jon Weisman Chris Taylor has some fierce plays in the outfield (NLCS anyone?) for a guy who didn’t come to the Dodgers as an outfielder. 8 hours ago