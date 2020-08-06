Eric Garcia: Manchester City youngster rejects new contract amid Barcelona transfer interest

TariqAhamed RT @barcacentre: Pep Guardiola (Manchester City manager): "Eric García has announced that he does not want to renew his contract with City.… 21 seconds ago Shane Smith RT @footballdaily: 🚨 BREAKING🚨 Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Eric Garcia does NOT want to extend his Manchester City contract! https://… 23 seconds ago Dayo_aw🦅 RT @Blaugranagram: 🚨 OJOOOO! Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, announced in his press conference ahead of the 2nd leg RO16 tie agains… 39 seconds ago Abdul Maleek RT @MirrorFootball: Pep Guardiola confirms teenage defender Eric Garcia wants to leave Manchester City https://t.co/6e62sty5Xt https://t.co… 2 minutes ago birthday & news RT @cnbarca: 🗣 Pep Guardiola on Eric García's future: 👀 "He does not want to extend his contract with Manchester City, he has one more yea… 3 minutes ago barcacentre Pep Guardiola (Manchester City manager): "Eric García has announced that he does not want to renew his contract wit… https://t.co/FXLaxHeivA 3 minutes ago Matodzi Bendami 🇿🇦 RT @SuperSportBlitz: Spanish defender Eric Garcia, who still has a year left on his contract, has declined to extend his deal with Manchest… 3 minutes ago Hayters TV BREAKING: Pep Guardiola reveals young defender Eric Garcia does NOT want to extend his contract at Manchester City… https://t.co/ZJTGnodOe1 4 minutes ago