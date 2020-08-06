Global  
 

Eric Garcia: Manchester City youngster rejects new contract amid Barcelona transfer interest

Independent Thursday, 6 August 2020
Eric Garcia has told Manchester City that he does not want to extend his contract, with Barcelona hoping to sign the young centre-back.
