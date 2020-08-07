Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Manchester City Predicted XI: We predict manager Pep Guardiola's starting XI as City host Real Madrid in a massive Champions League encounter

Shoot Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Manchester City Predicted XI: We predict manager Pep Guardiola’s starting XI as City host Real Madrid in a massive Champions League encounter. The Citizens go into tonight’s match leading 2-1 on aggregate following their dramatic victory at the Bernabeu back in March just a week before lockdown. With both the Premier League and La Liga […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: 'Pep will improve Torres, Felix to stay'

'Pep will improve Torres, Felix to stay' 02:29

 Spanish football expert Alvaro Montero believes Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will improve new signing Ferran Torres from Valencia but a move for Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix will not happen this summer.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Further footage shows massive dust storm slowly engulf western Indian city [Video]

Further footage shows massive dust storm slowly engulf western Indian city

Further footage shows a massive dust storm slowly engulf the western Indian city of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on August 5. The wall of dust slowly overwhelms the city, severely reducing..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:44Published
Champions League match preview: Man City v Real Madrid [Video]

Champions League match preview: Man City v Real Madrid

Real Madrid have it all to do as they trail Pep Guardiola's Manchester Cityside in the last 16 of the Champions League. The Galacticos have to win by twoclear goals in order to qualify for the quarter..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published
Guardiola knows risk of punishment from Real if City lose focus [Video]

Guardiola knows risk of punishment from Real if City lose focus

Pep Guardiola believes if his side are to challenge for the Champions League they need to avoid losing focus and making defensive errors.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:02Published

Related news from verified sources

We are ready, says Pep Guardiola as Manchester City face Champions League test

 Pep Guardiola insists his Manchester City side are ready as their Champions League day of reckoning against Real Madrid finally arrives.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Mid-DayNews24Daily Star

Riyad Mahrez to retain his place and Eden Hazard given chance to impress with Gareth Bale out – How Man City and Real Madrid should line up in Champions League

 Manchester City are in pole position to advance to the quarter finals of the Champions League ahead of Friday night’s showdown with Real Madrid at the Etihad....
talkSPORT


Tweets about this