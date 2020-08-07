Global  
 

Henderson, Mane and Alexander-Arnold all nominated as Liverpool dominate shortlists for Premier League’s end of season awards

talkSPORT Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Liverpool trio Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane and Trent Alexander-Arnold have all been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Season award. Unsurprisingly, the list is chock full of Reds stars after they steamrolled to their first top-flight title in 30 years. Henderson, who has already won the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year […]
