WORST TEAM OF THE SEASON XI!



What a season it’s been in the Premier League, and while we have seen some magnificent performances from players like Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne, Man United’s Marcus Rashford and Liverpool’s.. Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 15:16 Published 2 weeks ago

How Jürgen Klopp turned Liverpool into Premier League champions



The final piece in the puzzle has fallen into place for Liverpool as Jürgen Klopp's side were crowned Premier League champions. After an unprecedented season which was on hold for nearly three months,.. Credit: The Guardian Studio Duration: 06:34 Published 3 weeks ago