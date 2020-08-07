Manchester City 2-1 Real Madrid (4-2 agg): Sterling, Jesus seal quarter-final spot
Friday, 7 August 2020 () Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus sent Manchester City into the Champions League quarter-finals as a 2-1 defeat of Real Madrid on Friday sealed a 4-2 aggregate win. Leading 2-1 from the first leg of their last-16 tie in February, City hit the front early on at the Etihad Stadium when Raphael Varane gift-wrapped Raheem Sterling his 100th goal […]
Manchester City have completed the signing of defender Nathan Ake fromBournemouth. City agreed a £40million fee, rising to a potential £41m, withthe relegated Cherries last week and the 25-year-old has signed a five-yearcontract.
Real Madrid have it all to do as they trail Pep Guardiola's Manchester Cityside in the last 16 of the Champions League. The Galacticos have to win by twoclear goals in order to qualify for the quarter..
