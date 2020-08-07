Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Manchester City 2-1 Real Madrid (4-2 agg): Sterling, Jesus seal quarter-final spot

SoccerNews.com Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus sent Manchester City into the Champions League quarter-finals as a 2-1 defeat of Real Madrid on Friday sealed a 4-2 aggregate win. Leading 2-1 from the first leg of their last-16 tie in February, City hit the front early on at the Etihad Stadium when Raphael Varane gift-wrapped Raheem Sterling his 100th goal […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Manchester City complete £41m signing of Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake

Manchester City complete £41m signing of Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake 00:56

 Manchester City have completed the signing of defender Nathan Ake fromBournemouth. City agreed a £40million fee, rising to a potential £41m, withthe relegated Cherries last week and the 25-year-old has signed a five-yearcontract.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Champions League match preview: Man City v Real Madrid [Video]

Champions League match preview: Man City v Real Madrid

Real Madrid have it all to do as they trail Pep Guardiola's Manchester Cityside in the last 16 of the Champions League. The Galacticos have to win by twoclear goals in order to qualify for the quarter..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published
Guardiola knows risk of punishment from Real if City lose focus [Video]

Guardiola knows risk of punishment from Real if City lose focus

Pep Guardiola believes if his side are to challenge for the Champions League they need to avoid losing focus and making defensive errors.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:02Published
Eric Garcia rejects contract extension at Manchester City [Video]

Eric Garcia rejects contract extension at Manchester City

Pep Guardiola confirms that Manchester City defender Eric Garcia has turneddown the offer of a contract extension at the Etihad Stadium.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

Related news from verified sources

Sterling joins Man City´s 100 club with opener against Real Madrid

 Raheem Sterling moved on to 100 goals for Manchester City after he put Pep Guardiola’s side ahead against Real Madrid in the Champions League. Sterling opened...
SoccerNews.com


Tweets about this